ROBERT JAMES "BOB" BRENNAN

ROBERT JAMES "BOB" BRENNAN Obituary
BRENNAN, ROBERT "BOB" JAMES On Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the General and Marine Hospital, Collingwood, at the age of 95. Bob, beloved husband of the late Thelma. Loving father of Betty Holman (Fred). Dear grandfather of Erin. Bob is survived by his sister Helen. Predeceased by his sisters, Viola, Jessie, Ethel, Edith, Thelma, Frances, Margaret, and his brothers, Jack and Bill. Bob will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date with interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. Bob's family extend a special thank you to the staff of Waterside Retirement Lodge, Wasaga Beach, ON, for the wonderful care they provided. Remembrances to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. For further details and to sign Bob's Book of Memories or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020
