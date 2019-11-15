BULAI, ROBERT JAMES May 10, 1948 - November 13, 2019 Age 71. Beloved husband of Zorka Borota. Loving brother of Kathryn Pigeon and loving uncle to Christopher and Stephanie Pigeon. Great-uncle to Owen, Elliot, Adrian and Isaac Cuddy. Loving brother to Martin Bulai and loving uncle to Kyle and Jessica Bulai. Loving uncle to Michael and Nikolina Roknic. Rob loved art, music, travel and he loved his family. Donations accepted for Parkinson Canada. Visitation at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York, ON M2N 5Z5, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service to take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019