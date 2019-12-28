CLYDESDALE, ROBERT JAMES Passed away peacefully on Friday, 13 December, 2019. He was born 16 May, 1923, in Richhill, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, and was in his 97th year. Bob and his wife, Hannah Elizabeth (Lillian), née Hanton, of Portadown, County Armagh, immigrated to Toronto, Canada, in 1957, on their first wedding anniversary. Lillian predeceased Bob in 2002. Bob and Lillian leave behind their three daughters, Shirley (Tom Smith), Dorothy (Bill Mackie) and Audrey, and Audrey's children, Beaudan and Chloe. In the spring of 2020, we will announce details of the funeral service, burial and reception, and we will welcome you to join Bob's family in paying your respects. May he rest in peace with the lord as he is reunited with his loved ones. You may reach us at [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019