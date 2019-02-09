Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James COLE. View Sign

COLE, Robert James January 13, 1943 - February 2, 2019 After a long illness, Bob passed away on February 2nd at Toronto Western Hospital. He will be missed by his longtime best friend Claudia Colas, his sister Margaret (Peggy) Chant and family, his cousin John Clark (Beverly) and his favourite feline companion Buddy. Bob had a successful career in the blown-film industry, founding Uni-Flo Systems Inc. and Uni-Flo Design Inc. and gaining patents for the Dual-Cool air ring and IBC machinery. He will also be fondly remembered for his subsequent devotion to fixing and maintaining computers for many, his woodworking skills from bird houses to built-in wine racks and his attention to detail in precision drawings, as well as observing life from the front porch. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Toronto Western Hospital for their professional care and compassion. In keeping with Bob's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

