ELFORD, REV. ROBERT JAMES May 22, 1938 - March 20, 2020 Born in Sudbury, Ontario. Passed away Pembroke, Ontario. Robert leaves behind his wife, sister, children, grandchildren, niece and cousins. He will be fondly remembered as a man of many talents and interests. These passions were shared with his family with carefully crafted meals, piano and organ playing, humour and wealth of knowledge for many fields. There is little doubt that all who knew Robert will ever forget his love of music, cats, chocolate, sports cars, military history, wood working and reading. He attended Western University gaining a Music degree. Robert later attended University of Toronto gaining two degrees in Theology. His career journey took him on many paths Math and Music Teacher, University Administrator (York and Trent) and Presbyterian Minister at many churches across the country. His scholarly and peaceful ways will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020