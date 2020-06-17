FRASER, Robert (Bob) James October 4, 1932 - June 6, 2020 Also known as Scotty to many of his friends, passed peacefully, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario, after a lengthy illness. Bob was proud of his Scottish heritage. He loved to talk about his youth in Glasgow, Scotland and the life he had there with his now deceased mother, Selina Hughes and her late husband Danny Hughes. After arriving in Canada, Bob enjoyed a long career of over 40 years with CP Rail where he started at the ripe age of 19. He worked and trained over the years and retired from his career with CP as a conductor on the freight-cargo trains. He had many railway stories to tell his family and friends. One of Bob's great passions was helping others. He spent time helping many of his co-workers in the EAP program, as well as providing good solid advice to family and friends. Bob was known for his spirited personality. He enjoyed making people laugh. He was an avid reader and had many interesting stories about his life experiences. He was a loving husband to Lillian for over 37 years. They enjoyed many memorable adventures together on road trips across Canada and throughout the United States. Many casinos were visited along the way for some fun and action, as well as many stops to do some fishing and outdoor cooking. Bob and Lillian also enjoyed travelling to hot destinations during the winter months. Bob loved a good meal and he especially loved Lillian's homemade bread. Bob was noted for his mean turkey soup which was always a family favourite. He will be missed very much by his children: Sons Allan and Glenn, Daughters Linda, Elizabeth and Judy, Daughters-inLlaw Barbi and Valerie and Sons-in-Law Richard and Fin. A loving Poppy Bob to his grandchildren: Crystal (Larry), Eric (Taryn), Nicole, Kevin, Ian, Adam, Sarah, Selina (Dakota) and James, as well as his several great-grandchildren. Poppy Bob will be missed by all his family members and will always be remembered in their hearts. He will be laid to rest at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020, with limited family members in attendance as permitted. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9214344
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 17, 2020.