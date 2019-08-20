GRIFFIN, ROBERT JAMES Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Bob Griffin of Tiny, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary Griffin and companion of the late Bronis Herbowy. Dear father of Theresa (Robert) Fancy of Peterborough, Jeanette Griffin (John Milani) of Bradford and Paul (Robyn) Griffin of Barrie. Proud grandfather of Erin, Kaitlyn, Sam and Riley. Brother of the late John (Beryl) Griffin. Robert will be sadly missed by his many extended family and friends. Robert was a Past Grand Knight 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, St. John Vianney, JJ Murphy Assembly and current member with assembly 0874 in Penetanguishene. Visitation will take place at the Lynn-Stone Funeral Home in Elmvale, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Elmvale, on Friday, August 23rd at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the RVH Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019