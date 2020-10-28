1/1
ROBERT JAMES "BOB" HALLIDAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALLIDAY, ROBERT JAMES "BOB" 1952 - 2020 Robert James Halliday (retired 2008 Mississauga Fire Department) passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Son of George and Helen Halliday, older brother to Dianne. Born in Hamilton, Ontario and raised on The Westway, Etobicoke, Ontario. Deeply loved by his wife of 41 years, Gerda and their children Carolyn, Heather (Chris). Proud "Papa" of Elizabeth "Ellie", Evelyn "Evie" and his little buddy George Robert. "Uncle Bob" to his nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed curling with his fellow firefighters at the Brampton Curling Club and golfing Thursdays with his friends at the Peel Village Golf Course. Always the gentleman, respectful, kind, understanding and patient, he will be missed by many. Bob always made it a point to thank those who were involved in his care over the last eleven years. Thank you to our family, friends, neighbours and to Brampton Fire, Paramedics and Peel Police who assisted us. Family and Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A private family funeral will be held due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19. To RSVP to Bob's visitation or to leave a condolence please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com Donations in Bob's Memory can be made to The Salvation Army and would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved