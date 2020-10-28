HALLIDAY, ROBERT JAMES "BOB" 1952 - 2020 Robert James Halliday (retired 2008 Mississauga Fire Department) passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 68. Son of George and Helen Halliday, older brother to Dianne. Born in Hamilton, Ontario and raised on The Westway, Etobicoke, Ontario. Deeply loved by his wife of 41 years, Gerda and their children Carolyn, Heather (Chris). Proud "Papa" of Elizabeth "Ellie", Evelyn "Evie" and his little buddy George Robert. "Uncle Bob" to his nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed curling with his fellow firefighters at the Brampton Curling Club and golfing Thursdays with his friends at the Peel Village Golf Course. Always the gentleman, respectful, kind, understanding and patient, he will be missed by many. Bob always made it a point to thank those who were involved in his care over the last eleven years. Thank you to our family, friends, neighbours and to Brampton Fire, Paramedics and Peel Police who assisted us. Family and Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A private family funeral will be held due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19. To RSVP to Bob's visitation or to leave a condolence please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Donations in Bob's Memory can be made to The Salvation Army and would be appreciated by the family.