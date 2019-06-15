Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James HARDY. View Sign Obituary

HARDY, Robert James April 23, 1947 - June 6, 2019 Peacefully surrounded by family, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Chatham Kent Hospice. Bob was the son of the late James and Eleanore Hardy of Toronto. Deeply saddened are, his daughter Kathryn, Lynda Hardy (nee: Johnston), loved Grandpa of Anderson and Lyla. He will be greatly missed by his sister Carole (Alan) Shillington and brother Gary (Michelle Resar). Loved Uncle Bobby to Sheree, Victoria, Scott, Rebecca, Joanna and Katelyn. Bob possessed it all, brains, good looks, humour, along with common sense. Excelling at anything he put his mind to, including a proficiency with the trumpet. He loved sports, along with all the great relationships he made, while enjoying many years downhill skiing, playing squash and golf. Gone too soon, he is greatly missed. A celebration of Bob's Life is being planned for later this year. Special thanks to the Chatham Hospital and Hospice for their special care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chatham Kent Hospice in his memory would be appreciated, or a charity of your choice.

HARDY, Robert James April 23, 1947 - June 6, 2019 Peacefully surrounded by family, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Chatham Kent Hospice. Bob was the son of the late James and Eleanore Hardy of Toronto. Deeply saddened are, his daughter Kathryn, Lynda Hardy (nee: Johnston), loved Grandpa of Anderson and Lyla. He will be greatly missed by his sister Carole (Alan) Shillington and brother Gary (Michelle Resar). Loved Uncle Bobby to Sheree, Victoria, Scott, Rebecca, Joanna and Katelyn. Bob possessed it all, brains, good looks, humour, along with common sense. Excelling at anything he put his mind to, including a proficiency with the trumpet. He loved sports, along with all the great relationships he made, while enjoying many years downhill skiing, playing squash and golf. Gone too soon, he is greatly missed. A celebration of Bob's Life is being planned for later this year. Special thanks to the Chatham Hospital and Hospice for their special care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chatham Kent Hospice in his memory would be appreciated, or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close