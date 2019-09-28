ROBERT JAMES (BOB) MURRAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JAMES (BOB) MURRAY.
Service Information
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON
K0M 1N0
(705)-887-3130
Obituary

MURRAY, ROBERT JAMES (BOB) A tragic loss on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Bob was the loving husband of Kora Murray of Balsam Lake. He will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, sister Mary and brother Wesley, along with all the spouses and extended family. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the near future at the lake. Memorial donations can be made to the or the Diabetes Canada. Online condolences or donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.