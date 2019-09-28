MURRAY, ROBERT JAMES (BOB) A tragic loss on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Bob was the loving husband of Kora Murray of Balsam Lake. He will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, sister Mary and brother Wesley, along with all the spouses and extended family. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the near future at the lake. Memorial donations can be made to the or the Diabetes Canada. Online condolences or donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019