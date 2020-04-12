|
|
ATKINS, ROBERT JOHN It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of Robert John Atkins on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in his 88th year. Bob was born and raised on the family farm at Presqu'ile Point with his siblings Harold, Peg and Don. Bob was the loving husband of Lois for 65 wonderful years. He was the special and proud father of Cindy and Steve Deuchars, Robert Atkins (deceased) and Linda Shields. His grandchildren will never fail to remember his loving pride in them: Graeme (Emily), Sean (Stephanie), Connor (Kaiti), Victoria (Craig), Amanda, Tim (Bethany) and Taralyn (Dan). He was a great-grandfather to 6 boys who were the apple of his eye. Cremation has taken place. Since there will be no formal gathering at this time, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by Bob's family. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020