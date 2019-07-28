COLLICT, Robert John January 18, 1931 - July 24, 2019 Robert John Collict peacefully passed away on July 24, 2019 in Toronto at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his wife Elinor Nethery Fowler on February 15, 1997. He will be sadly missed by his children Robert (Wendy), Kenneth and Melissa. He was a devoted Grandfather to Olivia, Evan and Grace. Bob was an educator and a lifelong learner. He loved his family, travel, gardening, the outdoors, baseball (Blue Jays) and watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities. A private service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to Diabetes Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019