Robert John COLLICT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John COLLICT.
Service Information
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON
M4T 2V8
(416)-485-9129
Obituary

COLLICT, Robert John January 18, 1931 - July 24, 2019 Robert John Collict peacefully passed away on July 24, 2019 in Toronto at the age of 88. He was predeceased by his wife Elinor Nethery Fowler on February 15, 1997. He will be sadly missed by his children Robert (Wendy), Kenneth and Melissa. He was a devoted Grandfather to Olivia, Evan and Grace. Bob was an educator and a lifelong learner. He loved his family, travel, gardening, the outdoors, baseball (Blue Jays) and watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities. A private service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation may be made to Diabetes Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.