DEAN, ROBERT JOHN (BOB) With deep sadness, Bob passed away on March 8, 2020, in his 74th year. Born in Toronto. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 51 years, Catherine Ann Dean, proud daughters, Melissa, Jennifer, son-in-law Colin, and his two step-grandchildren Ethan and Jonas. Everyone adored his superb humour, intelligence, love of family, adventure, art, and tee-off times. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated by the family to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation and Canadian Guide Dogs. "Sail Away Dad" Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020