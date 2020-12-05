1/
Robert John HALLIDAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALLIDAY, Robert John Peacefully, with his wife at his side, at his home in Ottawa, on Monday, November 30, 2020, in his 93rd year. Bob was the beloved husband of Joan Halliday of Ottawa. Remembered by his step-daughter, Nancy and her husband, Grant Lane of New Zealand, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Bob was the beloved son of the late Jack and Mary Halliday, and predeceased by his brothers, Jim, Keith and Don Halliday. Also remembered by his friends in Seismology. Thank you to Dr. Farey and the staff of Oak Park Retirement Home for their excellent care and kindness. A Celebration of Bob's Life will take place, once COVID restrictions have been lifted, at Emmanuel United Church, Ottawa. Private interment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, make a donation, share a photo or story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jardine Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved