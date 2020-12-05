HALLIDAY, Robert John Peacefully, with his wife at his side, at his home in Ottawa, on Monday, November 30, 2020, in his 93rd year. Bob was the beloved husband of Joan Halliday of Ottawa. Remembered by his step-daughter, Nancy and her husband, Grant Lane of New Zealand, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Bob was the beloved son of the late Jack and Mary Halliday, and predeceased by his brothers, Jim, Keith and Don Halliday. Also remembered by his friends in Seismology. Thank you to Dr. Farey and the staff of Oak Park Retirement Home for their excellent care and kindness. A Celebration of Bob's Life will take place, once COVID restrictions have been lifted, at Emmanuel United Church, Ottawa. Private interment at Fenelon Falls Cemetery. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, make a donation, share a photo or story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com