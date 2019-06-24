HULL, Dr. Robert (Bob) John Chiropractor December 23, 1927 – June 20, 2019 Beloved husband of Priscilla Anne (nee Ritchie) Thomas Hull for 36 plus years. Son of Angus Borley (deceased 1972) and Edna May (deceased 1977) (Hunsicker) Hull. Brother of Donald Angus (deceased 1954). Father of Dr. Sharon Elizabeth Hull, Dr. James Donald (deceased 2014) (Grace) Hull, Jeffrey Victor (Kate) Hull and Catherine "Kate" Ethel Hull Rodgers (Bill) by former wife Betty Jane Krantz (deceased 2003). Stepfather of Wayne (Elaine), Gregory (Liz) and Mark (Laurie) Thomas. Grandfather of Carrie (Darcy) Ricetto, Christina "Crissy" (Justin) Rodgers, Harvey and Dominic Rodgers and Simon Hull. Great-grandfather of Isabella, Lacey and Cassandra Ricetto and Kiefer, Paige and Neil Rodgers. Bob will be sadly missed by his friends and the caring Staff at Kingsway Arms, Aurora, Ontario and fondly remembered by many generations of patients (1955-1995) and Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College Alumni, where he taught and guest-lectured (1955- 1976). Bob was a longtime member and supporter of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Progressive Conservative party. Bob will be cremated and his ashes interred at York Cemetery in North York, with those of his beloved Priscilla at a later date. Bob led a rich and blessed life, filled with lively discussions, laughter, card games (especially Bridge), outdoor activities, travel and attempts at dancing. He challenged himself and everyone he met to be the best they could be physically, mentally and spiritually. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, www.cmcc.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Hull family. Rest in Peace..... the best is yet to come (Philippians 4:49) NIV
Published in the Toronto Star on June 24, 2019