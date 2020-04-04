Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
ROBERT JOHN "BOB" MARSHALL


1937 - 2020
MARSHALL, ROBERT JOHN "BOB" BA, MED 1937-2020 Bob passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at McNally House in Grimsby, after a long fight with myelofibrosis (cancer of the bone marrow). Bob will be dearly missed by his wife Gail and their children, Patti (Dave), Melanie (Michael) and Larry (Liz). Grandfather to Brandon (Ashley), Matthew (Molly), Nikki (Reid), Michael (Kaly), Laura (Graham), Kevin (Martina), Ian, Erika and Bria. GG Bob was a great-grandpa to six great-grandchildren and one on the way. Bob graduated from York University and University of Toronto, and taught for 35 years until retiring from the Peel Board of Education, after 23 years at Queen Elizabeth Senior Private School. Bob and Gail enjoyed retirement, moving from Mississauga to Grimsby. They bought a camper van and traveled through most of Canada and the U.S. They sold the van and wintered in Florida for 10 years. They then started cruising and sailed for over 200 days at sea and visited almost 100 countries. They traveled to every province in Canada and every state in the U.S., as well as every continent, with the exception of Antarctica. He also served with the Educational Credit Union in Mississauga for 28 years and was active in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lorne Park. Many thanks to his doctor, Glen Mullen of Grimsby, to his nurse, Vanessa and to his Oncologist, Dr. Fraser at the Juravinski Cancer Center in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or to McNally House Hospice. Due to COVID-19 cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gathering will be held in the summer. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
