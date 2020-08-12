1/1
ROBERT JOHN MORROW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORROW, ROBERT JOHN February 20, 1948 - August 9, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of Bob/Bobby. Cherished husband of Linda (Fowler). Devoted father to Steve, Scott (Jennifer) and Lianne. Proud Grampa to Nathan, Alana, William and Andrew. Brother to Bill (Marj) and Ron (Marie) and brother-in-law to Don (Cindy). Alumnus of University of Toronto Phys. Ed. '72 and Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him from his days teaching and coaching football at Huron Heights Secondary School, his countless hours at St. Andrew's Valley Golf Club and his poker games at the Aurora Seniors Centre. One of a kind and with a curious mind, Bob was deeply loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The most generous and thoughtful soul who will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, details of which will be made available on dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved