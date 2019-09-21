MURRAY, ROBERT (BOB) JOHN August 28, 1944 - August 20, 2019 Peacefully on August 20, 2019, Bob passed away, at Michael Garron Hospital. Eldest son of Hilda and John Murray (deceased) and beloved brother of sister Carol Moffatt and brothers, Bill (Liz) and Jim (Pat). Dear uncle to Brent (Micki) and Morgan (Trevor), Scott Kirkland (Denise), Chris (Jamie) and Sarah, and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. As he requested, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at St. John's Norway Church, 470 Woodbine Avenue, Toronto. Condolences can be made at the Toronto Star Online Guestbook at thestar.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Michael Garron Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Bob, and all of his wonderful stories, will be missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019