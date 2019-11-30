TAYLOR, ROBERT JOHN Died suddenly on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood, at the age of 75. Bob of New Lowell, loving and devoted son of the late Bob Sr. (2003) and the late Evelyn (2011). Bob was an accomplished educator, having left an impression upon hundreds of students during his career. He enjoyed following minor sports, particularly the baseball teams in New Lowell and rarely missed a home game of the New Lowell Knights. Above all, Bob was a man of deep faith. Friends are invited to the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home – Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner, on Friday, December 6, 2019 for the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment Stayner Union Cemetery. For further information, please visit Bob's Book of Memories at www.carruthersdavidson.com. "Absent from the body, Present with the Lord"
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019