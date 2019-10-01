Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JOSEPH TREMBLAY. View Sign Service Information Kelly Funeral Home - Carling - OTTAWA 2313 CARLING AVE Ottawa , ON K2B 7G3 (613)-828-2313 Obituary

TREMBLAY, ROBERT JOSEPH P. Eng. Bell Canada and CSIS Employee, Ret'd March 12, 1937 – September 29, 2019 With profound and unbelievable sadness and pain for us, we must announce that Robert has left this world, in the hands of the Lord, on September 29, 2019, at Saint Vincent's Hospital, at the age of 82, to be with his parents, Romuald and Elizabeth, his siblings, Michelle, Louis and Isobel. Robert leaves behind his wife, soulmate and best friend, Marilyn. Robert is survived by his children, Peter (Liz Bystram), Lynn (Rick Picard) and Richard. His grandchildren, Mathieu (Lexie) and Michael Tremblay and Kristopher, Alexandre and Robbyn Picard. Without the help, love, support and guidance of Marilyn's brother, Gerry (Jennie) and their daughter Caitlin (Robert), this struggle would have been more devastating to endure for Marilyn. Also left to mourn, his brother Maurice (Joan) and his brothers-in-law, Michael and Bill (Mary). Survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert will be fondly remembered by a very special adopted family, especially Mom and Dad Collins, who loved him as their own. Special thank you to the ParaTranspo drivers who looked after Robert and our Claridge neighbours. Without the help, kindness and compassion shown to our family by the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, the Dialysis Unit 2 North, this journey would have been more difficult. Friends may call at the Kelly Funeral Home-Carling Chapel, 2313 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K2B 7G3, 613-828-2313, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1758 Alta Vista Drive, for Mass of Christian Funeral, at 11 a.m. Interment and reception to follow at Capital Memorial Gardens. Condolences and sharing memories

TREMBLAY, ROBERT JOSEPH P. Eng. Bell Canada and CSIS Employee, Ret'd March 12, 1937 – September 29, 2019 With profound and unbelievable sadness and pain for us, we must announce that Robert has left this world, in the hands of the Lord, on September 29, 2019, at Saint Vincent's Hospital, at the age of 82, to be with his parents, Romuald and Elizabeth, his siblings, Michelle, Louis and Isobel. Robert leaves behind his wife, soulmate and best friend, Marilyn. Robert is survived by his children, Peter (Liz Bystram), Lynn (Rick Picard) and Richard. His grandchildren, Mathieu (Lexie) and Michael Tremblay and Kristopher, Alexandre and Robbyn Picard. Without the help, love, support and guidance of Marilyn's brother, Gerry (Jennie) and their daughter Caitlin (Robert), this struggle would have been more devastating to endure for Marilyn. Also left to mourn, his brother Maurice (Joan) and his brothers-in-law, Michael and Bill (Mary). Survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert will be fondly remembered by a very special adopted family, especially Mom and Dad Collins, who loved him as their own. Special thank you to the ParaTranspo drivers who looked after Robert and our Claridge neighbours. Without the help, kindness and compassion shown to our family by the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, the Dialysis Unit 2 North, this journey would have been more difficult. Friends may call at the Kelly Funeral Home-Carling Chapel, 2313 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K2B 7G3, 613-828-2313, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1758 Alta Vista Drive, for Mass of Christian Funeral, at 11 a.m. Interment and reception to follow at Capital Memorial Gardens. Condolences and sharing memories www.kellyfh.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close