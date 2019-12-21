Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REVEREND ROBERT K. (BOB) SHORTEN. View Sign Obituary

SHORTEN, THE REVEREND ROBERT K. (BOB) June 11, 1927 – December 14, 2019 The Reverend Robert K. Shorten (Bob) passed away peacefully at home in Burlington on December 14, 2019. Bob was a PK (Preacher's Kid), son of Myrtie Slack and the Reverend Arthur F. Shorten. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Divinity from Queen's University, and a Master of Sacred Theology from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. His first pastorate at Sept-Îles, Quebec, was an exciting and challenging post because a new railway track to Schefferville was being built. In addition to weekly worship at the church in Sept Iles, Bob held services at the construction camps every 15 miles "along the line". In 1956, Bob accepted another exciting position at a new church development in Rexdale, Ontario. Over the years, he served in pastorates in Owen Sound, Richmond Hill and Parkwoods United in Toronto. Bob also served in two National staff roles at the United Church of Canada Headquarters. Bob married Ruth Roberts in 1954. He was a devoted husband of 65 years and loving father to their three daughters. Life together included developing enduring friendships in their pastoral charges and in the summer cottage community at Moira Lake. Bob was a talented wood worker and many still treasure his handcrafted cutting boards and step stools. Following retirement, Bob and Ruth enjoyed two church exchanges in Scotland and six wonderful months at Iona Presbyterian Church in Auckland, NZ. Bob served as Minister Emeritus at Parkwoods United Church and assisted with Pastoral Care at Wellington Square United and East Plains United in Burlington. Bob was predeceased by his two sisters, Evelyn Day and Jean Hamilton. He is survived by his brother Rev. Dr. Lloyd Shorten, his loving wife, daughters Alison Jane (Toronto), Margaret Anne (Pat Heron, London, ON) and Mary Elizabeth (Rev. Louise Mangan, Vancouver, BC), grandchildren Kate Mangan Anderson (Scott), Neil Mangan (Kate Scroggins) and Dan Mangan (Kirsten Slenning), and great-grandchildren Isaac, Cleo, Jude and Hayden. Caring for others was Bob's lasting gift. He loved visiting and connecting with people in need. Over the years, so many people deeply appreciated his thoughtful, kind and supportive presence. Bob especially loved to share this Celtic blessing: Deep peace of the Running Wave to you, Deep peace of the Flowing Air to you, Deep peace of the Quiet Earth to you, Deep peace of the Shining Stars to you, Deep peace of the Son of Peace to you. Bob has donated his body to McMaster Health Sciences Faculty of Medicine. Arrangements will be made for a family Memorial Celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send your gift to the Wesley Urban Ministries at 52 Catharine Street North, Hamilton, ON L8R 1J1; or to Friends of Broadview Magazine at 304 - 177 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M4K 1N2; or to a charity of your choice.

SHORTEN, THE REVEREND ROBERT K. (BOB) June 11, 1927 – December 14, 2019 The Reverend Robert K. Shorten (Bob) passed away peacefully at home in Burlington on December 14, 2019. Bob was a PK (Preacher's Kid), son of Myrtie Slack and the Reverend Arthur F. Shorten. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Divinity from Queen's University, and a Master of Sacred Theology from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. His first pastorate at Sept-Îles, Quebec, was an exciting and challenging post because a new railway track to Schefferville was being built. In addition to weekly worship at the church in Sept Iles, Bob held services at the construction camps every 15 miles "along the line". In 1956, Bob accepted another exciting position at a new church development in Rexdale, Ontario. Over the years, he served in pastorates in Owen Sound, Richmond Hill and Parkwoods United in Toronto. Bob also served in two National staff roles at the United Church of Canada Headquarters. Bob married Ruth Roberts in 1954. He was a devoted husband of 65 years and loving father to their three daughters. Life together included developing enduring friendships in their pastoral charges and in the summer cottage community at Moira Lake. Bob was a talented wood worker and many still treasure his handcrafted cutting boards and step stools. Following retirement, Bob and Ruth enjoyed two church exchanges in Scotland and six wonderful months at Iona Presbyterian Church in Auckland, NZ. Bob served as Minister Emeritus at Parkwoods United Church and assisted with Pastoral Care at Wellington Square United and East Plains United in Burlington. Bob was predeceased by his two sisters, Evelyn Day and Jean Hamilton. He is survived by his brother Rev. Dr. Lloyd Shorten, his loving wife, daughters Alison Jane (Toronto), Margaret Anne (Pat Heron, London, ON) and Mary Elizabeth (Rev. Louise Mangan, Vancouver, BC), grandchildren Kate Mangan Anderson (Scott), Neil Mangan (Kate Scroggins) and Dan Mangan (Kirsten Slenning), and great-grandchildren Isaac, Cleo, Jude and Hayden. Caring for others was Bob's lasting gift. He loved visiting and connecting with people in need. Over the years, so many people deeply appreciated his thoughtful, kind and supportive presence. Bob especially loved to share this Celtic blessing: Deep peace of the Running Wave to you, Deep peace of the Flowing Air to you, Deep peace of the Quiet Earth to you, Deep peace of the Shining Stars to you, Deep peace of the Son of Peace to you. Bob has donated his body to McMaster Health Sciences Faculty of Medicine. Arrangements will be made for a family Memorial Celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send your gift to the Wesley Urban Ministries at 52 Catharine Street North, Hamilton, ON L8R 1J1; or to Friends of Broadview Magazine at 304 - 177 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M4K 1N2; or to a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close