KENNEDY, ROBERT "HARRY" December 5, 1923 – March 26, 2020 It is with deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Harry Kennedy. He leaves behind rich memories to be shared and embraced by Betty, his wife of 60 years, Bob (Deb), Anne (Glenn) and Maureen (Brad). The example Harry set for his family will live on for generations through his 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy. Harry was predeceased by wife, Marion and daughter, Dianne. He was a proud WWII Veteran, flying over the North Channel with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He would go on to have a long and distinguished career with the Government of Canada's Unemployment Insurance Commission. Harry was blessed with many friends over his 96 years. So many stories they could tell about his passion for golf, bowling, bridge, horse races and many other interests. Aside from his family, his greatest love was playing countless rounds at Whitevale Golf Club with a membership that spanned 55 years. Golf was a source of pride and frustration. He once complained that he could not hit the ball as long when he was 92. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre would be appreciated. A celebration of Harry's life will take place in the future.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020