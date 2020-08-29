DAVIES, ROBERT KENNETH It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a brief battle with brain cancer. Robert was born in Toronto on July 23, 1946 to Dudley and Isobel Davies. Robert worked most of his career at RBC and was always an extremely hard worker wanting to provide for his family. Robert was a big lover of his cars, Formula One Racing and beautiful vacations he took in Siesta Key with his beloved Marianne. He is survived by his best friend and wife Marianne; son Earle (Tanya), daughters Helen (Joey) and Andrea, and his four grandchildren, Luke, Ben, Jordan and Christian who loved their grandpa so much. Respecting the current situation and pandemic building restrictions, a visitation and service will be held for invited guests only. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
