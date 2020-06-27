KIRKPATRICK, ROBERT "BOB" 1928 - 2020 Bob Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Bob will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his wife Jackie, together for 72 years and his 3 children, Michael, Sharron (Steve) and Laura (Greg); his brothers, Emmett and Donald; as well as his 5 grandchildren. Bob's early years in Montreal were challenging, because of the death of his father and financial difficulties at home. This necessitated that he and his brothers live away from his mother. These years steeled his determination to make something of himself. Learning all about printing and advertising, Bob set as his target to one day own a business in this industry. This goal was accomplished with the successful formation of Anderson Advertising. Bob had that rare ability to make the person he was interacting with seem like they were the most special person in the world. If they were experiencing hard times, he had an ability to fully empathize with them, always looking for solutions and ways forward. Always curious to learn and improve, Bob used these attributes as cornerstones in his dealings with both his children and grandchildren. His mission was always to involve them in activities that were fun but at the same time taught them a skill or life lesson. When Bob retired, it gave him time to enjoy his many eclectic interests including opera (which he was never able to convince his grandchildren to enjoy), golf, surveying activity at construction sites and midnight shopping at Loblaws. He also developed great friendships with his coffee buddies who met daily to solve the world's problems. Despite his declining health in his later years, Bob always wanted to ensure that his golf clubs were being well taken care of as he fully intended on going out for one last round. Graveside service at York Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30th, Section 39 at 2 p.m. COVID-19 Protocols in place. Masks and Social Distance Required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store