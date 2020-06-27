ROBERT "BOB" KIRKPATRICK
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRKPATRICK, ROBERT "BOB" 1928 - 2020 Bob Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Bob will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his wife Jackie, together for 72 years and his 3 children, Michael, Sharron (Steve) and Laura (Greg); his brothers, Emmett and Donald; as well as his 5 grandchildren. Bob's early years in Montreal were challenging, because of the death of his father and financial difficulties at home. This necessitated that he and his brothers live away from his mother. These years steeled his determination to make something of himself. Learning all about printing and advertising, Bob set as his target to one day own a business in this industry. This goal was accomplished with the successful formation of Anderson Advertising. Bob had that rare ability to make the person he was interacting with seem like they were the most special person in the world. If they were experiencing hard times, he had an ability to fully empathize with them, always looking for solutions and ways forward. Always curious to learn and improve, Bob used these attributes as cornerstones in his dealings with both his children and grandchildren. His mission was always to involve them in activities that were fun but at the same time taught them a skill or life lesson. When Bob retired, it gave him time to enjoy his many eclectic interests including opera (which he was never able to convince his grandchildren to enjoy), golf, surveying activity at construction sites and midnight shopping at Loblaws. He also developed great friendships with his coffee buddies who met daily to solve the world's problems. Despite his declining health in his later years, Bob always wanted to ensure that his golf clubs were being well taken care of as he fully intended on going out for one last round. Graveside service at York Cemetery on Tuesday, June 30th, Section 39 at 2 p.m. COVID-19 Protocols in place. Masks and Social Distance Required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
York Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved