ROBERT L "BOB" PRUDEN
1948 - 2020
January 7, 1948 - August 22, 2020 After a valiant, nine-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, beloved pets and his beautiful garden, he passed peacefully at home at the age of 72. He leaves behind his loving wife Sydna and beloved daughter Ashleigh. Brother to Dawn Pruden and Larry Pruden (Doreen), and brother-in-law Dave Thomas (Liz), uncle to niece Amy Pruden and nephew Ryan Thomas. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Grace. Bob was born and grew up in the North End of Winnipeg. He moved to Toronto in 1968, when he started his first job with the City of Toronto, where he has worked for over 52 years. Special thank you to the caring staff at Southlake Hospital, his oncologist Dr. Y. Rahim and his home nurse Maggie. We would also like to thank our wonderful family and friends for their support during this difficult time. Due to the current COVID situation, a private memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28th. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southlake Regional Cancer Centre. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com. "Our love is a special love Two hearts entwined as one Enraptured by two souls Never to come undone"

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
