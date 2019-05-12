Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. ROBERT L. VAUGHAN. View Sign Obituary

VAUGHAN, DR. ROBERT L. 81 years of loving life and living it to the fullest. Dr. Robert L. Vaughan (Doc), died peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Bob was born in Ottawa to Lorne and Helen Vaughan on July 28, 1937. He later moved to Belleville with his parents and four siblings (Bill, Norma, Barb and Gord (Joan)), where he met his future bride, Lois Williamson and ultimately decided to settle. Bob was a caring and generous person. In his chosen profession of medicine, he was devoted to his patients' care - from welcoming newborns to providing end of life support. His love of people knew no bounds as he befriended those from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. He remained lifelong friends with many of his fellow medical class graduates from Queens, where he just attended his 55th Reunion in October 2018. When his lung disease (of unknown origin, as he had never been a smoker) progressed and made mobility difficult, he was cared for at home by his loving partner of 59 years, Lois, with the help of many family and friends. His grandchildren Eric (Alicia), Liam, Zac (Lacy), Nicholas, Mattea, Hayden (Dom), Mitchell, Abby, Ethan and Liv, great-grandchildren Audrey and Emmett and four children Tari Lee (Mark) Hayes, Lisa (Joe) Shunock, Brad (Bonnie) Vaughan and Tania (Oliver) Maron, couldn't have asked for a better role model. He crammed a lot of living into his life, travelling around the world with Lois. Even though he became quiet in his later years, he was a master storyteller and would hold us captivated during Sunday dinners. Everywhere he went, he made connections with people and discovered common bonds. When he got involved in things, it was all in. Hockey was a lifelong passion, ultimately resulting in bringing Jr. A Hockey to Belleville, enriching his family's life and that of his community. He received many accolades and awards, including the Bill Long Award for his "outstanding contributions and dedication to the development of Junior hockey", the commemorative medal for the 125th Anniversary of Canadian Confederation, the Peace Tower Flag, induction into the Belleville Sports Hall of Fame that was ultimately moved to the Dr. R.L. Vaughan Atrium. He also served as Chairman of the Board for the Ontario Hockey League for over a decade. A highlight with his beloved Bulls was the incredible celebration of their 1999 J. Ross Robertson Cup win, an unforgettable experience for many. We would like to thank all the caring PSWs, Hospice volunteers and caregivers, especially Kim who always brightened his day. We appreciate the compassionate care and comfort that was provided at Belleville General Hospital during his final hours, with a special thank you to our friend Dr. Lois McDonald. Thank you as well, to the numerous family and friends who lessened the monotony of his housebound days. Bob was very generous in his charitable pursuits during life. We would like to follow his example in death and, for those who wish, we would appreciate donations to Hospice Quinte Heart and Home Building Campaign, the Belleville Sports Hall of Fame or a charity of your choice. Right now, Doc is out there somewhere raising a glass in toast and asking, "What's next?" Visitation will be held at the Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, 30 Moira St. W., Belleville (613-968-2273), on Thursday, May 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, May 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th at the CAA arena (aka "The Yard Barn", Quinte Sports Centre), 265 Cannifton Rd., Belleville.

VAUGHAN, DR. ROBERT L. 81 years of loving life and living it to the fullest. Dr. Robert L. Vaughan (Doc), died peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Bob was born in Ottawa to Lorne and Helen Vaughan on July 28, 1937. He later moved to Belleville with his parents and four siblings (Bill, Norma, Barb and Gord (Joan)), where he met his future bride, Lois Williamson and ultimately decided to settle. Bob was a caring and generous person. In his chosen profession of medicine, he was devoted to his patients' care - from welcoming newborns to providing end of life support. His love of people knew no bounds as he befriended those from diverse backgrounds and perspectives. He remained lifelong friends with many of his fellow medical class graduates from Queens, where he just attended his 55th Reunion in October 2018. When his lung disease (of unknown origin, as he had never been a smoker) progressed and made mobility difficult, he was cared for at home by his loving partner of 59 years, Lois, with the help of many family and friends. His grandchildren Eric (Alicia), Liam, Zac (Lacy), Nicholas, Mattea, Hayden (Dom), Mitchell, Abby, Ethan and Liv, great-grandchildren Audrey and Emmett and four children Tari Lee (Mark) Hayes, Lisa (Joe) Shunock, Brad (Bonnie) Vaughan and Tania (Oliver) Maron, couldn't have asked for a better role model. He crammed a lot of living into his life, travelling around the world with Lois. Even though he became quiet in his later years, he was a master storyteller and would hold us captivated during Sunday dinners. Everywhere he went, he made connections with people and discovered common bonds. When he got involved in things, it was all in. Hockey was a lifelong passion, ultimately resulting in bringing Jr. A Hockey to Belleville, enriching his family's life and that of his community. He received many accolades and awards, including the Bill Long Award for his "outstanding contributions and dedication to the development of Junior hockey", the commemorative medal for the 125th Anniversary of Canadian Confederation, the Peace Tower Flag, induction into the Belleville Sports Hall of Fame that was ultimately moved to the Dr. R.L. Vaughan Atrium. He also served as Chairman of the Board for the Ontario Hockey League for over a decade. A highlight with his beloved Bulls was the incredible celebration of their 1999 J. Ross Robertson Cup win, an unforgettable experience for many. We would like to thank all the caring PSWs, Hospice volunteers and caregivers, especially Kim who always brightened his day. We appreciate the compassionate care and comfort that was provided at Belleville General Hospital during his final hours, with a special thank you to our friend Dr. Lois McDonald. Thank you as well, to the numerous family and friends who lessened the monotony of his housebound days. Bob was very generous in his charitable pursuits during life. We would like to follow his example in death and, for those who wish, we would appreciate donations to Hospice Quinte Heart and Home Building Campaign, the Belleville Sports Hall of Fame or a charity of your choice. Right now, Doc is out there somewhere raising a glass in toast and asking, "What's next?" Visitation will be held at the Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, 30 Moira St. W., Belleville (613-968-2273), on Thursday, May 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, May 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th at the CAA arena (aka "The Yard Barn", Quinte Sports Centre), 265 Cannifton Rd., Belleville. Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close