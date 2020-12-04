LAYTON, Robert Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. July 15, 1935 – December 1, 2020 Bob passed away peacefully following his courageous battle with Alzheimer's. A farmer's son from Mount Elgin, Ontario, Bob was the nicest guy you'd ever meet, a great conversationalist and the best storyteller of days gone by. He was a "car guy" starting in his teenage years and a "Ford guy" for decades until he retired from Oakland Ford Mercury at the age of 65. He had a helping hand for anyone in need, and was a faithful and loyal man in every way. More than anything else in the world, he loved his Barbie, his devoted wife of 53 years, his best friend and treasured companion, his travel partner, and in recent years, his faithful caregiver. Missing Bob are his surviving siblings, Doreen (Jack), William (Peggy), Audry (wife of Donald), and their families; his Ryan siblings-in-law Karen (Allen), Rick (Karen), Bob (Theresa), Marg, Trish (Bill), Graham, Vaughan, Theresa (wife of Raymond), Linda (wife of David), and a host of nieces and nephews that were all very special to Bob. Bob was well cared for at Tall Pines Long Term Care. Their care, honour and respect will never be forgotten. Per Covid protocol, a private funeral will be held on Friday at noon. The service will be broadcast via video by Scott Funeral Home Brampton. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Brampton New Life Community Church or the Alzheimer Society.



