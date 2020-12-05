FERGUSON, Robert (Bob) Leslie June 25, 1932 – November 15, 2020 Robert passed away peacefully at his home in Innisfil, Ontario on Sunday, November 15th at the age of 88. Robert (Bob, Bobby, Ouchie) truly had a zest for life. Dear husband of his late wife Fay, they enjoyed numerous cruises and vacations with close friends. Robert will be remembered by his family and friends for always being kind-hearted, caring and having a keen sense of humour. Bob was a storyteller extraordinaire and had no shortage of stories and adventures to entertain us with. Survived by sister Betty, brother Glenn and all his other family members, nieces, nephews and close and cherished friends. We will all miss you dearly Bob. We hope you are in a happy place with Fay - playing euchre, enjoying a Red Stripe and a cigar, watching the Argos and sharing your wonderful stories. You made this world a better place by being here. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later time. In lieu of flowers, those interested could make a memorial donation to Royal Victoria Hospital or Hospice Simcoe in Barrie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store