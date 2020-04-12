|
|
ACKERY, ROBERT LEWIS September 16, 1945 - April 8, 2020 Robert was a charming, generous individual who lived his life to the fullest. He was born in Wales but grew up in London. He left London for Canada and became a citizen but always celebrated his Welsh heritage. He was well known in the auto trade industry as an appraiser and an instructor. Robert loved rugby, music and singing and in the absence of a Welsh choir, sang Karaoke regularly. Robert will be missed by his brother John (Jo-Ann), nieces Andrea (Morgyn and Danika), Megan (Chris Martin; Braeden, Caelin and Penny) and his nephew Alun (Kelly; Ella, Tatum and Bennett).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020