Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ACKERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LEWIS ACKERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT LEWIS ACKERY Obituary
ACKERY, ROBERT LEWIS September 16, 1945 - April 8, 2020 Robert was a charming, generous individual who lived his life to the fullest. He was born in Wales but grew up in London. He left London for Canada and became a citizen but always celebrated his Welsh heritage. He was well known in the auto trade industry as an appraiser and an instructor. Robert loved rugby, music and singing and in the absence of a Welsh choir, sang Karaoke regularly. Robert will be missed by his brother John (Jo-Ann), nieces Andrea (Morgyn and Danika), Megan (Chris Martin; Braeden, Caelin and Penny) and his nephew Alun (Kelly; Ella, Tatum and Bennett).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -