Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

PATTEN, Robert "Robbie" Lewis August 31, 1951 - May 26, 2019 Robbie passed away suddenly doing what he loved the most at his favourite place - sitting on his homemade bucket chair up north, looking at the lake and listening to the quiet. His wife, Jan and children, Maggie and Darcy, will miss him dearly. Robbie was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Willard and his brother, Ian. He is survived by his brother, Doug. Robbie will be greatly missed by an extensive network of family and friends. Always the life of the party, Robbie lived his life to the fullest. He had the uncanny ability to connect with people, whether it be trading jokes, engaging in an epic singalong, or having a fireside chat about life. Let's not forget a pocket full of treats and a belly rub for his canine friends. His passion and love of our national sport of lacrosse was unwavering - first as a player and then as a coach and builder of the Ontario Lacrosse Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 1999. We will miss you Big Guy! You truly are "THE BEST". Visitation will be held at Turner and Porter "Peel Chapel", 2180 Hurontario Street (north of QEW), Mississauga, Tuesday from 2- 4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Celebration of life to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, 101 Longbranch, 3850 Lakeshore Blvd. W. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario Lacrosse Hall Of Fame are appreciated.



