LLOYD, ROBERT Robert "Bob" Kent Lloyd of Oakville, Ontario, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 85. Bob was born June 2, 1934 in Toronto, Ontario, to Clifford and Edna Lloyd. Bob is survived by his wife Elsie of Oakville, ON; his two daughters, Christian McLaughlin of Oakville, ON, Tracey Lloyd of Exeter, England; three grandchildren, Erin, Devon and Sebastian and his brother, Glenn Lloyd of Dundas, ON. Bob retired from ConRail railway in 1989, after working 40 years in the railroad industry across both Canada and the USA. He served as the President of the Toronto Transportation Club in 1987 and was a recognized local artist by the Oakville Art Society. A number of his paintings reside with the Oakville Historical Society and in private collections in Canada and the UK. He dedicated much of his retirement, serving the congregation of the Knox Presbyterian Church Sixteen. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and world traveller. When he wasn't busy with his hobbies or travelling, he enjoyed morning coffee with his friends at the McDonalds in Bronte. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Knox Presbyterian Church Sixteen, 1150 Dundas Street West, Oakville, ON L6H 7C9. Cremation has already taken place. Burial will follow at the Knox Sixteen cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Knox Presbyterian Church Sixteen.

