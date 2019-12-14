GARD, ROBERT M. 1953 - 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Robert in New Westminster, BC, on November 2, 2019, after a brief illness. Predeceased by his loving parents Marion and Raymond Gard of Toronto. Robert is survived by his sisters, Lorraine Gaird, New Westminster and Patricia Crowell (Jim), Toronto; brothers, Bill Gard (Judy), Halifax and Jim Gard, Toronto. Originally from Toronto, Robert also lived in Bobcaygeon and for the last 15 years in BC. Robert will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and sense of humour. He will be missed by friends, family and many people whose lives he touched. Upon relocating to BC, Robert volunteered at The Warehouse, serving hot meals to Vancouver's homeless and disadvantaged for many years. Robert was an avid photographer and loved capturing the beauty of BC in his photos. A special thank you to Pastor Jeremiah for his comfort and support, and to the wonderful staff at Royal Columbia Hospital, for they are truly angels on earth. If desired, donations in Robert's name may be made to the City Reach Care Society, Attention "Club Freedom", Broadway Church, 2700 East Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5M 1Y8. Cremation has taken place. A service honouring Robert's life will be held at a future date. Robert is now at peace. Condolences and information at www.asimplecremation.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019