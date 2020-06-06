GILLESPIE, P.Eng, ROBERT (BOB) M. March 1920 - May 2020 Predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth "Betty" (Chantler) Gillespie. Bob served in the RCAF in World War II. Retired from SKF, a volunteer at Sunnybrook Hospital in the Veterans Wing for 27 years. Dad loved his hobbies, that included woodworking and jewelry making. He was a longtime member of the Scarborough Gem and Mineral Club. Loving father to Nancy (Morry Rosenberg) and Stephen (Shelley Gillespie). Grandfather to 5 and great-grandfather to 7. Dad will be truly missed by all.



