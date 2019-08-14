Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT M. MARCOCCHIO. View Sign Obituary

MARCOCCHIO, ROBERT M. Rolling Meadows Age 75, born October 21, 1943 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, passed away August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn, nee Galdoni. Loving father of Jonas Marcocchio and Cara (David) Morkes. Proud grandfather of Brady and Maeve Morkes. Dear brother of Sandra (the late R. Donald "Rocky") Belvedere and Kathy (Larry) Citrullo. Robert is also survived by his extended family - the Belvedere, Citrullo, Cordova, Galdoni, Hurst, Romagnuolo, Schram and Testa families. Preceded in death by his parents, Gilindo and Elda Marcocchio. Robert was a Principal at the Assurance Agency for 35 years in Schaumburg, IL and on the Board of Directors for the Better Business Bureau for 11 years. His passions in life were his family, horses, golf, food and telling stories about those things and more. He was a great friend and mentor to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, chicago.foldsofhonor.org or Mayo Clinic, Cancer Research, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Funeral, Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness. Entombment will be held privately at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum. For information, call 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019

