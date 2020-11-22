1/
Robert Manabu MARUBASHI
MARUBASHI, Robert Manabu February 8, 1930 – November 18, 2020 In Loving Memory of Bob Marubashi who passed away on November 18th, at the age of 90, with his wife of 64 years Kay at his side. He was born in Vancouver, BC and moved to Toronto where he met Kay (nee Watanabe). He leaves behind his loving children, Leili (Adrian Devlin), Paul (Sharon, nee Nishino), Naomi (David Cooper) and Miye (Scott McDowall), as well as cherished grandchildren, Aaron (Yuli), Megan, Kevin, James, Brandon, Dylan, Quinn, Amika, Aidan and many nieces and nephews. We are grateful to the caring staff at North York General and Baycrest Hospitals. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. If you wish, donations may be made in Bob's memory, to Baycrest Hospital, North York Hospital or the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
