ROBERT MARTIN (BOB) TOPP
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOPP, ROBERT MARTIN (BOB) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 30, 2020, just five days after his 91st birthday. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, sister Marjorie (late husband Jim), son Martin (late wife Fiona), daughter Rowena Erb (Curt), stepdaughter Anne Pietropaolo (Vince), stepson Andrew Zeidman (Claritza), his grandchildren, John Alex, Robert, Emma, James, Alex, Richard, Bronwyn, Hannah and Rachel and his nieces and nephews in Alberta, Ireland and England. Predeceased by his first wife Beth, daughter Elizabeth and granddaughter Justina Erb. He was a man of deep faith who loved his family and spending time together at the cottage in Muskoka. A service for the family will be held at Little Trinity Anglican Church. A recording of the service will be posted on social media later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mustard Seed International (mustardseed.org), The Scott Mission (www.scottmission.com), or Ontario Pioneer Camp (www.pioneercampontario.ca).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved