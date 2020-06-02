TOPP, ROBERT MARTIN (BOB) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 30, 2020, just five days after his 91st birthday. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, sister Marjorie (late husband Jim), son Martin (late wife Fiona), daughter Rowena Erb (Curt), stepdaughter Anne Pietropaolo (Vince), stepson Andrew Zeidman (Claritza), his grandchildren, John Alex, Robert, Emma, James, Alex, Richard, Bronwyn, Hannah and Rachel and his nieces and nephews in Alberta, Ireland and England. Predeceased by his first wife Beth, daughter Elizabeth and granddaughter Justina Erb. He was a man of deep faith who loved his family and spending time together at the cottage in Muskoka. A service for the family will be held at Little Trinity Anglican Church. A recording of the service will be posted on social media later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mustard Seed International (mustardseed.org), The Scott Mission (www.scottmission.com), or Ontario Pioneer Camp (www.pioneercampontario.ca).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 2, 2020.