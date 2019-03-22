MASTERS, ROBERT It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Marvin Masters on March 20, 2019. Peacefully in his home surrounded by his adoring family and loved ones. He was the beloved husband to Sheila for 64 years. Adoring father to his children and their spouses: Randy and Risa, Cynthia and Marc, Russell and Michele, and Jennifer. Cherished gramps to his grandchildren and their spouses: Mark and Robyn, Michelle, Lily and Zach, Jacqueline and Adam, Gillis, Eric and Lindsay, Jake, Brett, Rachel, and Benjamin. Special thanks to The Temmy Latner Centre Palliative Care for their excellent service with love and attention. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at 77 Hillholm Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, 416-586-8283.

