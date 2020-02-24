|
SOWDEN, Robert McEntee Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Fairview Lodge, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Patricia Sowden. Loving father of Heather (Mike) Stockton, John (Rachel) Sowden, Kelly (Dave) O'Brien and Catherine (Andrew) Rae. Cherished grandfather of Robbyn and Ryan Stockton, Katelyn and Nathan Sowden, Cameron and Maxine Rae and Ella and Kayley O'Brien. Dear brother of the late Sheila Sowden Diakiw. Robert loved to spend his time with his family skiing, golfing and hunting. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (903 Gifford St., Whitby). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hearth Place, Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020