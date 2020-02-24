Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
903 Gifford St
Whitby, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McEntee SOWDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McEntee SOWDEN Obituary
SOWDEN, Robert McEntee Passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Fairview Lodge, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Patricia Sowden. Loving father of Heather (Mike) Stockton, John (Rachel) Sowden, Kelly (Dave) O'Brien and Catherine (Andrew) Rae. Cherished grandfather of Robbyn and Ryan Stockton, Katelyn and Nathan Sowden, Cameron and Maxine Rae and Ella and Kayley O'Brien. Dear brother of the late Sheila Sowden Diakiw. Robert loved to spend his time with his family skiing, golfing and hunting. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (903 Gifford St., Whitby). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hearth Place, Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -