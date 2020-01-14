Home

McLEOD, ROBERT Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 73. Bob of Elmira, formerly of Whitby, was the beloved husband of Ellen McLeod. Dear father of Melissa and Matthew Fishman, of St. Jacobs, Amy McLeod and Christopher Edwards, of Sharon. Cherished grandfather of Samantha and Brandon; Mia and Dylan. Survived by his brother Bruce McLeod of Toronto. Predeceased by his parents John and Madeleine (Johnson) McLeod. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, until the time of service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
