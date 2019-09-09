Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MILLER. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

MILLER, ROBERT Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. He is survived by his wife, Isobel Miller, his daughter, Heather Koob (Martin), his son Ross Miller (Sandra) and Isobel's children, Lorraine Crevier (Daniel), Valerie Banduccci (Paul) and Donald Scott (Cathy). He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Joan Mary Miller (née McKeown). He lived to the grand age of 99 and he will be fondly remembered by many grand and great-grandchildren. Born in Toronto, he served in the RCAF during World War II. Shortly after the war, he became the proprietor of the Robert Miller Fur Company. He retired after Joan's early passing in 1983. Later Robert married Isobel with whom he enjoyed 35 great years together which featured travel, summers at the cottage and bridge with friends. He served his community for many years both as a member and chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Commission and subsequently as a member of the Planning Board for the then Borough of Scarborough. Robert's family wishes to express their sincere thanks to staff of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their highly professional and compassionate care during Robert's 6 years there. A Memorial Service will be held at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation. Online condolences may be left at

