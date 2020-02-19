Home

T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home
118 Main St
Dashwood, ON N0M 1N0
519-237-3532
ROBERT (REV.) MORRISSEY

ROBERT (REV.) MORRISSEY Obituary
MORRISSEY, (REV.) ROBERT Ordained to the Priesthood 1971, died February 17, 2020. Predeceased by his father Fred (1989), mother Marie (1978), brothers James (2017) and Patrick (2017), brothers-in-law Edward (1991) and Lloyd (2017). Survived by his brother Peter (Carol), beloved sister Joan Fortier-Shipticki and sisters-in-law Elvira and Annette. At Father's specific instructions, there will be no public Liturgy. If you wish, please have a Mass offered for his soul at your own Parish. Cremation has taken place and a Private Burial will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020
