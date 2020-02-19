|
MORRISSEY, (REV.) ROBERT Ordained to the Priesthood 1971, died February 17, 2020. Predeceased by his father Fred (1989), mother Marie (1978), brothers James (2017) and Patrick (2017), brothers-in-law Edward (1991) and Lloyd (2017). Survived by his brother Peter (Carol), beloved sister Joan Fortier-Shipticki and sisters-in-law Elvira and Annette. At Father's specific instructions, there will be no public Liturgy. If you wish, please have a Mass offered for his soul at your own Parish. Cremation has taken place and a Private Burial will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020