HENEY, Robert Murray BA, MA Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita, loving father of Nancy (Fernando) and proud grandfather of Andrew and Jaime. Former Head of the Geography Department at Don Mills Collegiate. Private arrangements were made. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Thompson House for their kindness and dedicated care. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to R.S. Kane Funeral home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019