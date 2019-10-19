Robert Murray HENEY

Service Information
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
M2M 3W9
(647)-556-5461
Obituary

HENEY, Robert Murray BA, MA Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita, loving father of Nancy (Fernando) and proud grandfather of Andrew and Jaime. Former Head of the Geography Department at Don Mills Collegiate. Private arrangements were made. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Thompson House for their kindness and dedicated care. If desired, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to R.S. Kane Funeral home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019
