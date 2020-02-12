Home

LANE, ROBERT MURRAY (nee LACOMBE) It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Robert on February 8, 2020, at the age of 76. Predeceased by his father Walter LaCombe. Loving husband to Andrea (Baldwin) for 55 years. Dear father of Robert (Debbie) and Valerie (Anthony). Blessed with loving grandchildren Emmah and Iyobosa. Fond memories may be shared at a Memorial Visitation located at Pine Hills Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on February 15th from 1-3 p.m. With heartfelt thanks for their care and assistance, to the staff, nurses and doctors at the Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities, Hospice Palliative Care Program.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
