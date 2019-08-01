NEIL, ROBERT With great sadness, we announce Rob's sudden passing on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Maureen for 32 years. Proud and loving father of Carly and Emily. Survived by his mother Margaret and siblings Ruby, Dan (Cassie) and Holly (Jesse). Rob will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews. Rob was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 721 for 38 years and a dedicated hockey coach for the Oakville Hornets for many years. For full funeral details, please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019