HOOEY, ROBERT NELSON July 16, 1931 - November 9, 2019 We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather in his 89th year. Robert Nelson Hooey a.k.a. Buf or Bob died on November 9, 2019 of pneumonia after breaking his hip. He died peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Nanci of 48 wonderful years and his three children Jane, John and Jim and three grandchildren Kevin, Jeffrey and Lisa (Maksim), a large extended family and many lifelong friends. Buf loved to travel. He and Nanci had been around the world on cruises. One of his favourite places was Barbados where he and Nanci had a wonderful "second family". Richard, Lorraine and Nathan Wiles. A tireless leader in the Deaf community for many years - he served in different capacities for the Canadian Association of the Deaf, Ontario Association of the Deaf, Ontario Mission of the Deaf, Deaf Men's Fellowship, Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf, and Toronto Deaf Seniors' Centre. He taught Stained Glass classes, planned Cruises and trips for Deaf groups, enjoyed oil painting and quilting - just a few of his many talents. People were his passion-he loved a good chat and joked around with everyone no matter what age. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Evangelical Church of the Deaf at 2395 Bayview Ave., North York, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Visitation in the Senior Lounge and Service at 2 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf in Barrie, or The War Amps of Canada. A life well lived - our Heavenly Father has called him home.

