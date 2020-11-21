1/
DR. ROBERT NOEL FOWLER
FOWLER, DR. ROBERT NOEL Dr. Robert Noel Fowler died November 11, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Robert was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 23, 1939 to H. Bertram and Edith (née Farrow) Fowler. A graduate of the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, he pursued a practice in family medicine before embarking on a long career in pharmaceutical research. Dr. Fowler had many interests and hobbies throughout his life: raising guppies, growing roses, music, genealogy, Southwest Native American history, and wood carving. He coached the Toronto Marlies hockey team, raced Formula V cars, and was an ardent Toronto Blue Jays and Durham Bulls fan. In retirement, he was an active member of the Hillsborough Sportsfishing Club. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Michiel Fassaert), and his son, Christopher (Cristina), along with their mother, Anne Fowler; two grandchildren, Tristan and Kira; his wife, Dr. Jan Graham; two step-sons, Kenneth and Stephen, and step-grandson, Perry. The family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Health and Rehabilitation, UNC Health Geriatrics, and Liberty Hospice for the care Dr. Fowler received over the last two years. A private family service was held in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. (REDMON, STOW, OHIO, 330-688-6631)

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
