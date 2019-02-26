Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert OLPHERT. View Sign

OLPHERT, Robert It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Robert Ernest Olphert on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Markham Stouffville Hospital after a brief but valiant battle against cancer. Robert was in his 84th year. He will be greatly missed by his wife Carolyn of 51 years, his son Kevin (Andrea) and his daughter Karen (Craig). Cherished 'grampy' of Ciara and Katelyn. We would like to thank the palliative care doctors and nurses who helped care for our father in these last few months at Sunnybrook and Markham Stouffville Hospital. Visitation will be held at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street N. (Markham Road), Markham on Wednesday, February 27th, from 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, February 28th at 12 noon, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Robert's memory to the or Markham Stouffville Hospital.

