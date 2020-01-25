|
|
SVENSSON, ROBERT OSCAR May 15, 1921 – January 16, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of our beloved Pappa at the age of 98. Survived by his wife Svea, of 73 years, his son Jan-Ake and wife Pam and his daughter Ulla Simonassi. Remembered with much love by grandchildren, Dean, Deanna, Jon and Michael, as well as great-grandchildren, Haley, Lindsay, Lucas, Lillian, Nethaniel and Charlotte. Robert immigrated to Canada with his family in 1960 at the age of 39. He was an extraordinarily bright, innovative, entrepreneurial and kind human being and commonly known as the "LOLA MAN." He had much success with his Fresh Maid Limited, Scandinavian Beverages and even computer consulting with his ScanData. His talents extended to building a cottage and camper trailer in Sweden, a boat assembled from a kit here in Toronto and he even built a small organ which he learned to play. His self-taught computer knowledge and many handyman talents were legendary. Robert and Svea loved their boat on Georgian Bay, and later, many North American travels with their camper trailer, as well as numerous trips back to their homeland of Sweden. Amazingly they were able to live independently after selling their Don Mills home in 2014, and in large part, due to the exemplary and loving care of Estrella, their PSW for five years. Robert leaves his sister Karin and many other relatives and friends in Sweden, Toronto and especially his Swedish Church family community. Funeral Service will be held at the Agricola Lutheran Church, 25 Old York Mills Road in Toronto, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, the family would appreciate donations of remembrance to the Swedish Lutheran Church, 25 Old York Mills Road, Toronto, ON M2P 1B5. Rest in Peace Pappa. We Love You.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020