GOSSAGE, ROBERT (BOB) PAUL November 6, 1956 – January 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Athens, GA, with his family at his side, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Bob was born in St. Lambert, QC, grew up in Brampton, ON and with his family, travelled and lived abroad residing in Bermuda, Hong Kong, New Jersey, Chicago and Georgia. Bob enjoyed life to the fullest always seeking new adventures. Whether trips on his motorcycle or trying out new culinary skills, he did it all with intense enthusiasm. Bob will be dearly missed by his wife Brenda, his son Francis (Frank) and wife Bess of Brooklyn, NY, his mother Audrey, (late Robert Sr., 2005) siblings Sheila, Maureen, James and Catherine. There is a Celebration of Bob's Life planned for this coming summer in Brampton. Rest In Peace Bob

