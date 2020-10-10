ROSS, ROBERT PERRY 1948 - 2020 It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing, after a short illness, of an incredible man, Bob Ross, resident of Courtice, Ontario. Devoted husband of Judith Ross, dear father of Bob (Michelle) Ross, Matthew (Tracy) Ross and, proud grandfather to Izi, Paco, Kenzie and Jaxson Ross. Loving brother of Carol Orr, Lindsay ON, son-in-law of Isabina Tagavilla and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends. He was an exceptional floral designer at the family owned Pauline Florist, Toronto, and was the Founder and Teacher of The Canadian Institute of Floral Design. He was involved with every level of racing cars for many years, member of the Corvette Club and proudly owned a Harley until it was time to buy a Spyder. He and Judith spent many happy hours riding around the countryside. Bob touched many people throughout his lifetime and will be greatly remembered. He was a generous and wonderful person and was the first to help anyone in need. Bob will be missed more than anyone can imagine, was the center of all our lives and will forever be in our hearts.



